We've all heard some kind of story about the furore that a brand new Dragon Quest game stirs up in Japan. Kids skip school, adults call in sick, and the original Dragon Quest III on Famicom even led to a number of arrests.

Well, folks, history repeats itself — kind of — with the release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, as one establishment has chosen to close up shop today to let the team play the highly anticipated remake (thanks Automaton Media).

The game launched today, 14th November, worldwide, and to celebrate, the Cura Chiropractic clinic in Tokyo has closed its doors for the day. The head of the clinic was nice enough to leave a note on the door for those who may not have anticipated this job change. The note reads (translated by Automaton) "Notice of temporary closure: We can’t open the clinic because all of the staff have changed their Jobs to “Hero”. Head of Cura Chiropractic."

The note was also posted to X (formerly Twitter), with the message "Please forgive us."

If you know your RPGs, or happen to know of the clinic, this might not be a surprise — the clinic is called 'Cura', which is the name of a healing spell from the Final Fantasy series. It also advertises itself as “The best chiropractor in Japan for otaku to gather and talk about their favourites,”. Sounds like a chiropractor we actually want to go to!

Amusingly, people on social media have noticed the name, and are asking the chiropractor to rename itself to 'Midheal', which is the Dragon Quest equivalent of Cura.

But that's something for the clinic staff to consider at a later date. For now, the team is enjoying some well-deserved food at Luida's Bar, a well-known Dragon Quest-themed bar in Akihabara. They have Mini Medal pancakes!

It's a good thing Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is a pretty darn good game, so we hope the team at Cura Chiropractic had a great day eating food and playing video games.

