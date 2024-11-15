Back in May, Amazon announced that it was working on a live-action Tomb Raider series for Prime Video. While we are no closer to a release date at this point, it seems that the series might (might) have found its Lara Croft: Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (thanks, Eurogamer).

That is according to a new report from Deadline, which claims that Turner is now "in negotiations" to take the leading role in the upcoming TV series after reportedly being tested for the part last month.

Turner is arguably best known for her Emmy Award-winning performance as Sansa Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, though you might also recognise her as Jean Grey from the *ahem* interesting X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix or this year's ITV crime series, Joan.

Amazon's live-action spin on the Tomb Raider franchise (not to be confused with the animated Netflix one, 'The Legend of Lara Croft') is set to be helmed by writer and producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. We currently have no idea when the series will air on Prime Video — it's bound to be a while yet, mind you — but it will be interesting to see how Turner stacks up against previous live-action Crofts, Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, should the talks be successful.

If this news has got you in the mood for a bit of Tomb Raider gaming action, the brilliant original trilogy is now available in remastered form on Switch, with the not-so-brilliant follow-ups scheduled for February 2025.