Netflix has announced the new animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will make its debut on 10th October 2024.

The events of this show pick up after the video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider) and follow Lara in her next chapter.

The character in the animated series will be voiced by Hayley Atwell and the adventure itself will "explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths" across all sorts of "breathtaking and dangerous destinations".

pic.twitter.com/7LoTZ1aeRs Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft arrives exclusively to Netflix on Oct. 10, 2024. 💎 https://t.co/5eMAeLBG6Z June 1, 2024

In other Tomb Raider news, physical versions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered are now available for pre-order.