Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched worldwide earlier this week, and it's clear that the app has been quite the success, surpassing 10 million downloads in its first 48 hours (thanks, Serebii.net).

Of course, the 10 million figure should really come as no surprise — it's Pokémon and it's free, what's not to like? — but it's nice to see so many people get on board in its opening days.

The download figure was shared on Twitter by the official TCG Pocket Japanese account, wishing for people's continued enjoyment of the app :

For those wondering, it took just 19 days for Pokémon GO to hit 50 million downloads back in 2016, so while we'd expect TCG Pocket to see a pretty substantial download dropoff over the coming weeks, putting up 10 'milly' so fast is no mean feat.

In our Trading Card Game Pocket review, we praised the sheer joy of opening packs and collecting cards but felt that the battle system and intense monetisation let it down. You can find our full thoughts below and check out the app yourself for free before the recently teased Lapras EX event gets underway.