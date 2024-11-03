The new gacha title Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched on smartphones earlier this week and one of the main talking points within the community right now seems to be about booster packs with "bent corners".
You see when you open digital card packs in this game, you select a booster from a whole rotation of packs and it's been discovered select packs have bent corners. Some players are now convinced these particular boosters contain better pulls or can at least increase your odds of better pulls.
It's led to some debate (and jokes) on social media about whether or not this supposed "trick" actually works. Many aren't buying it and other players seem to believe it's a thing:
We tested it out ourselves and while our first pack with a bent corner gave us a full art Articuno EX, we had no such luck with multiple other packs. We also tried out this supposed trick on a different account (and a separate mobile device) and had no luck on the first pull.
It's worth mentioning how the same booster pack section in Pocket includes an "offering rates" menu, which details the percentage probability of a rare pack and the chances you have of pulling each card in the set. So you can technically already see the odds. These rare packs are also seemingly being referred to as "God Packs" and they contain multiple full art rares. Here's what they look like: