The new gacha title Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched on smartphones earlier this week and one of the main talking points within the community right now seems to be about booster packs with "bent corners".

You see when you open digital card packs in this game, you select a booster from a whole rotation of packs and it's been discovered select packs have bent corners. Some players are now convinced these particular boosters contain better pulls or can at least increase your odds of better pulls.

It's led to some debate (and jokes) on social media about whether or not this supposed "trick" actually works. Many aren't buying it and other players seem to believe it's a thing:



Turn the pack on its side and look at the upper right side! If there are any bent there's a good chance there's a rare card inside! #PokemonTCGPocket #PTCGP If you're drawing a pack, please wait a moment!Turn the pack on its side and look at the upper right side! If there are any bent there's a good chance there's a rare card inside! #PokemonTCGP #Pokemonpocket November 1, 2024



Bent corners don’t all look the same.

Bent corner does not guarantee a big hit.



What's the purpose in the corners being bent 👀 surely it's not just a random anomaly to get us talking? Bent corners don't appear every time.Bent corners don't all look the same.Bent corner does not guarantee a big hit. #Pokemon #PokemonTCGP #PokemonTCGPocket What's the purpose in the corners being bent 👀 surely it's not just a random anomaly to get us talking? November 1, 2024

Tried looking for the bent corner tech, but got nothing on my carousel... BUT it didn't matter! 🤩✨🌊 #PokemonTCGPocket November 2, 2024

This is a standard gacha game.



Your pull is determined as soon as the currency is exchanged and every single pack contains the same thing.



It's just gacha eye candy.



My bent corner pack only had a basic kangashan in it and my god pack was just a normal looking one. — 🏴‍☠️Nasdorachi🏴‍☠️ (@Nasdorachi) November 2, 2024

Yeah, I had the same experience. Weird the packs don't look the same, but the "trick" doesn't work. 😅 — Matias Brix Mikkelsen (@mbrix94) November 2, 2024





7 of them didn't have any bends

4 of them had bends but no hits

My results from bent booster pack theory out 24 packs as followed
7 of them didn't have any bends
4 of them had bends but no hits
13 hits as in I got a holo card #PokemonTCGPocket November 3, 2024

We tested it out ourselves and while our first pack with a bent corner gave us a full art Articuno EX, we had no such luck with multiple other packs. We also tried out this supposed trick on a different account (and a separate mobile device) and had no luck on the first pull.

It's worth mentioning how the same booster pack section in Pocket includes an "offering rates" menu, which details the percentage probability of a rare pack and the chances you have of pulling each card in the set. So you can technically already see the odds. These rare packs are also seemingly being referred to as "God Packs" and they contain multiple full art rares. Here's what they look like:

OMG I just pulled a God pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket!!! November 1, 2024