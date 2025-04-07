Ever since the reveal of Super Nintendo World's Mushroom Kingdom, we have wondered how long it'll be before Hyrule gets the theme park treatment. Donkey Kong is clearly next on the cards for most branches, but the Orlando site's stained-glass windows have us wondering whether something Zelda-y could be in the pipeline.

As brought to our attention on Twitter by @insideuniversal, Zelda references have begun popping up in Universal Orlando ahead of the park's Super Nintendo World grand opening on 22nd May. The Celestial Park store, for example, is now home to a set of three stained-glass windows displaying Link, Zelda and Ganondorf and select floor tiles now brandish the Hylian crest.

Is it a little weird seeing Nintendo still roll out the Twilight Princess renders all these years later? Sure. But hey, it's something.

With the Nintendo expansion arriving in Orlando next month, we have to imagine that it will be a little while before we see any further Nintendo franchises get the theme park treatment at that specific site, but Nintendo World is old news to the likes of Japan and Hollywood, and Zelda probably makes the most sense for the next project, right?