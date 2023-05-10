Piggyback, the company behind the official guide for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, has announced that it is again working with Nintendo to bring us all of the answers for Tears of the Kingdom.

The official Tears of the Kingdom guide is expected to ship on 16th June and is now available to pre-order in either a Standard softcover or Collector's hardcover edition.

With us still knowing so little about the game itself, Piggyback is remaining pretty tight-lipped on the precise details that will be included in the guide. What we do know is that the book will contain answers to all of Hyrule's puzzles, provide comprehensive walkthroughs, and show us exactly where to find points of interest.

For a little more information on what the guide has on offer, check out the following summary from Piggyback:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers a vast world full of varied quests, challenging puzzles, ferocious monsters, and unique sights to behold. Working closely with Nintendo®, we have created the authoritative, all-encompassing guide that this game so richly deserves. We have explored all features and facets of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a single mission: to help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game.

FEATURES

ANSWERS REVEALED!

Every puzzle, riddle, and mystery solved.

RELIABLE WALKTHROUGHS

Follow our curated playthrough, or go your own way and access expert advice whenever you need it.

COMPREHENSIVE ATLAS OF HYRULE

Plan expeditions and identify all points of interest with stunning annotated maps.

100% COMPLETE

If you can fight it, we’ll tell you how to beat it; when you need it, we’ll show you where to find it!

Each edition of the official Tears of the Kingdom guide is now available to pre-order from a variety of retailers including Amazon (North American and UK). You can now place an order for the Standard Edition for £19.89 / $29.99 or the Collector's Edition for £29.99 / $44.99.

With all editions set to release in mid-June, we have a little over a month to explore Tears of the Kingdom on our own, before turning to the book to check out everything that we missed.