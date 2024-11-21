The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Note that two of the biggest releases this week — MySims: Cozy Bundle and Stray — featured in last week's download. We didn't forget about them!



Switch eShop - New Releases

Banana-Clicker (Testagamercreations, 23rd Nov, $2.99) - Get ready to dive into the zany world of Banana-Clicker, where clicking is the name of the game and bananas are your golden ticket to fun! This wildly entertaining experience invites you to embrace the absurdity and thrill of collecting, and conquering the banana kingdom.

Blackout: The Darkest Night (Nerd Monkeys, 7th Nov, $12.99) - In Blackout, you are faced with the choice of going after the truth, facing the shadows that hide within our world, or trying to forget and leave all this behind. Blackout is a non-linear interactive fiction game set in a dark modern universe, influenced by White Wolf’s World of Darkness, H. P. Lovecraft and weird shows like Twin Peaks.

Cook For Love (RedDeer.Games, 21st Nov, $12.99) - Cook For Love is a cozy cooking game where you’ll be in the shoes of Clement – a young Frenchman, who gets hired at a popular Parisian restaurant. With the help of a recipe book, you will be able to cook unique dishes of varying complexity and conquer the world’s taste buds!

Critter Café (Secret Mode, 26th Nov, $19.99) - Build your own cozy café, creating a welcoming space for townsfolk to meet and spend time with adorable critters who have joined your café! Perfect latte art, deliver cakes, and serve coffee as your keen customers flock to spend time with critters at your café. Host critter-themed parties – movie nights, birthdays, and more!

Divine Dynamo Flamefrit (Inti Creates, 21st Nov, $6.99) - A fantastical adventure of magic and armor awaits! "Divine Dynamo Flamefrit" is a 2D action game inspired by classic games and anime. Play as the hero Yuto in top-down slashing adventure stages, and pilot the magical robot Flamefrit for first-person boss battles! Master both styles of gameplay to restore peace to the parallel world of Hologard!

Draw li (Zakym, 21st Nov, $6.99) - MASTER THE ART OF DRAWING! Improve your drawing skills as you advance through the game. Precision and creativity are essential to successfully connect the balls and complete each level.

EGGCONSOLE GUARDIC MSX (D4 Enterprise, 21st Nov, $6.49) - This is a shooting game released in 1986 in Japan. Players control their ship, battling waves of enemies, with the goal of finding and destroying the enemy's mothership. The game features a top-down view. Players maneuver their ship, defeating enemies to progress to the next stage. Along the way, strategic elements like route selection and power allocation make this game stand out from typical shooters.

Eggy Party (NetEase Games, 15th Nov, $0.00) - Welcome to Eggy Party, the ultimate party royale game where the fun never stops! Run, jump, dash, roll, and whack your way through dozens of colorful obstacle courses and arenas, either solo or with friends! Face off against hundreds of whacky challenges and prove you're the top eggy in town!

Eraser VS Ruler (SAT-BOX, 21st Nov, $7.00) - The duel you've only dreamed of is finally a reality! Battle it out with advanced original machines and stages, and claim victory for your team! Select an army and defeat opponent after opponent! Use your special move when in a jam to turn the tides of battle! Fight against the other side's forces and lead your army to victory!

Extreme City Delivery: Bike Ride Simulator (Megame, 21st Nov, $4.99) - You will take on the role of a fearless courier who quickly and dexterously overcomes the urban jungle on his bike. Explore various areas of the city, from densely populated streets to branching alleys. Each delivery is a new opportunity to test your navigation and route planning skills.

Find Love or Die Trying (Ratalaika Games, 22nd Nov, $12.99) - Welcome to Find Love or Die Trying, a dating show where ending up single means ending up dead! Will you find love? Or only score a date with death? Not sure why you'd sign up for this, but now that you're here, you've got 7 days to get one of the lovely ladies on your tropical island getaway to fall in love with you. If she's willing to put a ring on it, you're both free to leave.

Flight Attendant Simulator: Onboard Tasks (MultiversalME, 21st Nov, $9.99) - Become a rookie flight attendant and embark on a thrilling career soaring through the skies! Ensure passenger safety and comfort on exciting global journeys. Navigate diverse situations – manage demanding passengers, respond to unforeseen emergencies, or maintain cabin order with grace. Your ability to adapt and excel under pressure will determine your success.

Fridge Escape (NOSTRA GAMES, 21st Nov, $3.99) - Everyone wants to eat you! Open the refrigerator door and run away. Avoid obstacles so you don't lose speed. Jump over stools, slip under chairs and run onto tables. Remember that a very hungry person is running after you and you can't stop. Collect coins and choose fun skins for each new run. Make big jumps, take sharp turns and find shortcuts. The main thing is not to stop and run!

Hakkakudoku (Max Interactive Studio, 21st Nov, $2.99) - In a world where honey production is key to survival, the queen bee has tasked you, the most creative and skilled worker bee, with maintaining and expanding the hive’s honeycombs. But there’s a twist; each honeycomb is a complex hexagonal puzzle, and only by arranging the honeycomb cells in perfect alignment can the nectar flow smoothly.

Headhunters: Bang Bang (UMURO, 27th Nov, $9.99) - Embark on an adrenaline-fueled adventure with Headhunters, an action-packed 3D shooter game that will keep you on the edge of your seat! Immerse yourself in a thrilling multiplayer experience where you'll face off against opponents on dynamic maps, each brimming with unique characters boasting diverse abilities and features.

Hero Rescue (Artem Kritinin, 27th Nov, $3.99) - Help the hero rescue to save the princess and get the treasure in the new hero wars game - Hero Rescue. Shoot the sticks to save the princess, to kill the goblins, to get a treasure. You will become a rich hero in this township rescue game.

Hidden Shy Cats & Dogs Bundle (Mens Sana Interactive, 21st Nov, $7.98) - The Hidden Shy Cats & Dogs Bundle brings together two delightful hidden-object games that are all about music, animals, and heartwarming discoveries!

Homecoming -KITAKU- (Taiga, 21st Nov, $2.99) - Homecoming -KITAKU- is a first-person horror game in which players search their own home. Players explore an empty home, finding hidden items and texts as they unravel a complex mystery. The eerie past that lives in the house and the truth about the missing family members quietly await you. Your decisions will determine the outcome of the story and illuminate the hidden secrets.

Ichima-san (Waku Waku, 21st Nov, $10.99) - You, the player, have somehow lost your human body and been turned into an ‘Ichimatsu doll’. In this action-adventure game, you must explore a traditional Japanese house to find a way to turn back to normal. The general course of action is using hints to hunt down various items that will enhance your abilities

Idle Devils (Happy Player, 21st Nov, $11.99) - Summon your devils to form the ultimate devil squad! Watch your power grow every moment, even when you're away! Are you ready to become the new Devil King?

Jet Combat: Cats VS Dogs Military Simulator (SimulaMaker, 21st Nov, $7.99) - Soar into the skies with Jet Combat: Cats VS Dogs Military Simulator, where the age-old rivalry between cats and dogs takes flight in this high-octane aerial combat game. Choose your side in this epic battle as either a daring dog or a cunning cat pilot, and dive into action-packed missions that will test your skills in the clouds.

Little Strays (COMMANDO PANDA, 15th Nov, $19.99) - In a desolate world where only the fittest survive, you step into the paws of a courageous cat determined to make a difference. As the city whispers of danger and abandonment, you listen closely, navigating through deserted warehouses in search of stranded and frightened kittens. Your mission is clear: find food, aid the helpless, and guide the lost to safety.

Loco Motive (Chucklefish, 21st Nov, $17.99) - Welcome aboard the Reuss Express, a journey of a life-time derailed by an unexpected assassination. On the eve of a landmark speech by the wealthy heiress Lady Unterwald, a straight-laced lawyer, a crime novelist-turned-rookie detective, and an undercover spy find themselves embroiled in a murder, a mystery, and worst of all… an adventure!

Nine Sols (RED CANDLE GAMES, 26th Nov, $29.99) - Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Embark on a journey of Asian fantasy, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.

Platform 8 (PLAYISM, 28th Nov, $3.99) - You are trapped on a train that runs forever. Keep an eye out for anomalies and find a way out. Please be aware of any train anomalies.

Project 13: Taxidermy Trails (Dolores Ent, 21st Nov, $5.99) - Welcome to Project 13: Taxidermy Trails, a Walking Simulator set in a mesmerizing Taxidermy Museum. In this immersive experience, you assume the role of a kidnapped Probant forced to find a way to escape. Complete all 13 Walks to get out of this Nightmare. Your mission is clear: report any anomalies you encounter during your walks.

Rescue: The Beagles (Ocean Media, 21st Nov, $9.99) - The game offers core gaming experience focused on score attacks and reaching high levels, paying homage to classic 8-bit era arcades. Play as Nicole or Edwin and rescue as many adorable doggies as possible. Overcome treacherous mountain terrain by parkouring, roping and parachuting in an intense, fast paced chase through colorful procedurally generated levels.

Santa’s Chimney Quest (27th Nov, Nerdvision, $5.99) - Prepare for a heartwarming journey into the pixelated world of Christmas magic with "Santa's Chimney Quest." In this enchanting 2D pixel art video game, you step into the big, red boots of Santa Claus himself as he embarks on an extraordinary adventure to deliver presents down chimneys all around the globe.

SCP-087 THE STAIRWELL HORROR (CGI LAB, 14th Nov, $4.99) - Item: SCP-087 Object Class: Euclid Special Containment Procedures: Access to SCP-087 is restricted to authorized personnel with Level 3 security clearance. Exploration sessions within SCP-08 are limited to a maximum duration of 60 minutes and are to be conducted using D-Class personnel for exploration purposes.

SHINJUKU SOUMEI (G-mode, 21st Nov, $29.99) - A collaboration between writer Tomo Kataoka, the creator of CNGAL's Best Galgame of 2020 Christmas Tina, and Kohaku Sumeragi, a popular illustrator praised in Japan and around the world, they bring you the ultimate visual novel. Visual novels aim to immerse players in captivating narratives and evoke empathy for the characters.

Shockman Collection Vol. 2 (Ratalaika Games, 26th Nov, $11.99) - Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world: Originally released in 1992, Cyber Citizen Shockman 3: The princess from another world brings another blast from the past! After Sonya wins a big prize in the lottery, she and Arnold travel to a tropical southern island to enjoy some well-deserved holidays.

Spirit Mancer (Plug In Digital, 22nd Nov, $19.99) - Fight your way home using a variety of weapons, guns, and Spirit Cards. Capture and summon demons as your allies in battles to defeat the Queen of Inferno. Lost in the inferno, you are a demon hunter who accidentally got teleported to this demon's realm. Now, you must unite with your allies and find a mystical key to open the portal back to your world.

Super Bunny Man (Catobyte, 21st Nov, $14.99) - The best game ever made about a guy in a rabbit costume jumping through wormholes. Embark on a challenging journey through time and space in search of something non-specific that will leave you with intense feelings of ! Super Bunny Man is a chaotic co-op physics-based platformer where you use rolling, jumping, and grabbing to overcome challenges.

Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe (JanduSoft, 21st Nov, $10.99) - Bounce and break everything as you roll downhill in this beautiful game! Play normally for a relaxed experience or push your skills to the limit in hard mode. Destroy every object while maintaining momentum, exploding, bouncing, using power-ups, and avoiding all kinds of deadly obstacles. Experience simple yet finely-tuned gameplay with numerous levels, secrets, and rewards to customize your hero.

Time Walker: Dark World (2P Games, $6.99) - Lead four Time Walkers to torture the Dark Lord and his subordinates with more than 40 skills. Match different skill builds without class limits. Archer healer, assassin tank or wizard warrior? All up to you. Choose four Heroes before battles, match them with different abilities to produce amazing chain reaction.

Tiny Cats (AGE Zero, 22nd Nov, $4.99) - In tiny Cats, step into a world of magic and mystery as a young magic girl exploring your late aunt's enigmatic mansion. This isn't just any old house—it's a place where spirits of cats are scattered, hiding in the shadows and waiting to be found.

Zero to Dance Hero (Aksys Games, 21st Nov, $49.99) - Learn to dance from zero! Start from the basics with real dance lessons covering 30 popular hip-hop steps. By learning each dance in bite-sized stages, even beginners can easily learn to dance well! The more hands-on Free Mode includes six original choreographed dances in a variety of musical genres.

What will you be downloading this week? Blackout: The Darkest Night Cook For Love Critter Café Divine Dynamo Flamefrit Draw li EGGCONSOLE Guardic MSX Eggy Party Eraser VS Ruler Find Love Or Die Trying Hakkakudoku Headhunters: Bang Bang Homecoming -KITAKU- Ichima-san Idle Devils Little Strays Loco Motive Nine Sols Platform 8 Rescue: The Beagles Santa's Chimney Quest Scp-087 The Stairwell Horror Shinjuku Soumei Shockman Collection Vol. 2 Spirit Mancer Super Bunny Man Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe Time Walker: Dark World tiny Cats Zero to Dance Hero Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (41 votes) Blackout: The Darkest Night 2 % Cook For Love 0% Critter Café 0% Divine Dynamo Flamefrit 5 % Draw li 0% EGGCONSOLE Guardic MSX 0% Eggy Party 0% Eraser VS Ruler 0% Find Love Or Die Trying 0% Hakkakudoku 0% Headhunters: Bang Bang 0% Homecoming -KITAKU- 0% Ichima-san 0% Idle Devils 0% Little Strays 2 % Loco Motive 10 % Nine Sols 32 % Platform 8 7 % Rescue: The Beagles 2 % Santa's Chimney Quest 0% Scp-087 The Stairwell Horror 0% Shinjuku Soumei 0% Shockman Collection Vol. 2 0% Spirit Mancer 0% Super Bunny Man 0% Super Rolling Heroes Deluxe 0% Time Walker: Dark World 0% tiny Cats 0% Zero to Dance Hero 0% Nothing for me this week 39 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!