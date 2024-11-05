Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 783k

We are getting ever closer to the launch of Mario & Luigi: Brothership on 7th November (that's just two days away!) and Nintendo is on hand to showcase even more of the slapstick humour that we can expect from the dream team.

A new video short is here and, just like last week's hammer-based shenanigans, it shows the Bros. getting into a spot of bother thanks to their OTT abilities.

This one, titled 'UFO Spin', sees the pair deploy their new UFO move in an attempt to remove a runaway coin from a nearby drain. Once again, there's no actual gameplay to be seen here, but if you need convincing that the series' slapstick humour is present and correct, look no further.

There are only a couple of days left before we can all go hands-on with this one and see what the series' first console release looks like. If you missed it, we shared our Brothership review yesterday, where we called the Bros' latest adventure "easily the best Mario & Luigi RPG yet". High praise indeed, eh?