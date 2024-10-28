Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

As we inch ever closer to the launch of Mario & Luigi: Brothership on 7th November 2024, Nintendo is ramping up its marketing for the game with a brand new video short posted on YouTube.

It's one of those teasers that doesn't show any direct footage from the game, but the amusing scenario provides a nice glimpse at one of the key combat abilities available to the bros while also making sure to poke fun at Loo, uh... the green one.

It's pretty funny stuff if you're into the franchise's rather slapstick sense of humour, and it's a good way to keep us somewhat satiated while we await the game's launch (and some Switch 2 news, come to think of it).

Brothership will be the first console release for the series and is being handled largely by Octopath Traveler dev Acquire. Up until now, every game has launched on Nintendo's handheld systems under the watchful eye of AlphaDream, however the studio unfortunately went bankrupt in 2019 following soft sales of more recent entries.

Like many first-party Nintendo games, Brothership has also sadly leaked online following early adopters out in the wild. If you're keen to avoid spoilers for this one, just be careful about what you're looking at on the ol' interwebs (a good rule of thumb in general, to be honest).