Nintendo's new RPG game Mario & Luigi: Brothership arrives next week on the Switch and we've now got an update about the eShop version's file size.

According to multiple eShop pages, this new entry in the Mario & Luigi series will take up around 9.8GB (so close to 10GB). The last entry in the series dates back to the 3DS era in 2018/19 with the release of Bowser's Inside Story + Bowser Jr.'s Journey.

In other words, this likely makes the new game on Switch the biggest Mario & Luigi game to date (at least in terms of file size). If you are planning on picking up a digital copy of this game, Nintendo will also be offering it as part of its Game Voucher service, where you can redeem two first-party titles.