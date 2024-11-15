Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP didn't arrive in the best state when it was released on the Switch and multiple other platforms in September. Fortunately, Dragami Games has been slowly improving Juliet's zombie-hunting adventure.
With this in mind, the company's CEO Yoshima Yasuda has now revealed the team has "finally" completed work on improving the frame rate in the Nintendo iteration. According to a translation, the team "picked out 45 scenes" where the frame rate had extreme drops and worked on reducing "processing load and decentralizing loading processes".
The update (officially referred to as the "frame rate improvement update") still needs to go through the approval process, but once it's done, here's a sample of what you can expect:
According to recent data, this cult classic hack-and-slash has been quite the success for Dragami Games - significantly exceeding its parent company's initial sales targets and also providing an "unexpected financial boost" (GameBiz via Automaton):
"Extreme is revising its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025 after Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP significantly exceeded initial sales targets.
"...Extreme has updated its annual forecast upwards for all metrics, including a projected 5.9% increase in net sales and an impressive 52.1% increase in net profit."