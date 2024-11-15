Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP didn't arrive in the best state when it was released on the Switch and multiple other platforms in September. Fortunately, Dragami Games has been slowly improving Juliet's zombie-hunting adventure.

With this in mind, the company's CEO Yoshima Yasuda has now revealed the team has "finally" completed work on improving the frame rate in the Nintendo iteration. According to a translation, the team "picked out 45 scenes" where the frame rate had extreme drops and worked on reducing "processing load and decentralizing loading processes".

The update (officially referred to as the "frame rate improvement update") still needs to go through the approval process, but once it's done, here's a sample of what you can expect:



Specifically, we picked out 45 scenes where the fps dropped extremely, and worked on reducing processing load and decentralizing loading processes!

According to recent data, this cult classic hack-and-slash has been quite the success for Dragami Games - significantly exceeding its parent company's initial sales targets and also providing an "unexpected financial boost" (GameBiz via Automaton):