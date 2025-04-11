Nintendo has wrapped up this week by adding three more Sega Genesis / Mega Drive classics to the Switch Online Expansion Pack. These titles include the original Streets of Rage, Super Thunder Blade, and ESWAT: City Under Siege. You can check out the Switch Online trailer of these games above.
This follows the addition of four SNES titles being added to the base tier not long ago. Of course, to access the latest Sega additions to this library, you'll need to have an active Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Switch Online Expansion Pack will also be available on Switch 2 when the system launches this June.