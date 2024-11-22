Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Level-5 returned to the West in a big way earlier this year with the release of Megaton Musashi W: Wired. Eight months on, the mech battler is landing a beefy new patch, with the 'Megarobo Batroseum' update scheduled to come to Switch on 26th November.

As detailed in the new trailer (above) the headline addition of this one is a new online PvP mode — fittingly called 'Megarobo Batroseum' — where you'll select a mech from a limited number of pre-sets and get right into a battle. You can either invite friends or hop into a room with other fighters based on your match rule preferences. Nice.

Equally nice are the new Battle Royale and Team Battle modes for one-on-one duels or chaotic free-for-alls, the new stat-boosting in-game items and the fresh 'Sengi' system — a unique ability to each unit that can be built up during battle.

And that's still not all. The 'Megarobo Batroseum' update also throws in a fresh batch of stages and pilots, the latter of which can be used in select story missions and online play, as well as the titular PvP mode.

All of these new additions are showcased in the above update trailer, but you can also see the full list of newbies on the Megaton Musashi website if you'd prefer it in written form.

We had a great time with Megaton Musashi W: Wired when it landed on Switch earlier this year. In our review, we described the game as "a strong return to form for Level-5, offering up addictive mech-battling action that feels like the most slept-on release of the year".