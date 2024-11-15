Earlier this week, Rockstar Games rolled out a surprise update for the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Switch and other platforms.

Fans quickly noticed how the port team 'Grove Street Games' had been dropped from the trilogy's splash screen and now the developer's CEO Thomas Williamson has responded on social media.

It's worth noting Grove Street is still in the end credits, but the reference to GSG when booting up the game is now gone.

Grove Street Games CEO Thomas Williamson: "Speaking entire hypothetically: It's a dick move to remove primary developers from credits in an update, especially when an update includes hundreds of fixes that were provided by those developers that stayed out of players' hands for years."

Both GSG and Video Games Deluxe are in the final credits, only the initial splash screen was removed.

So, just to reiterate, Grove Street Games is still credited, but it's no longer in the "initial splash screen" when you boot up any of these games, as highlighted by multiple GTA sources online.

It's also noted how 'Video Games Deluxe' (a team made up of former L.A. Noire developers) is now credited in the game's latest update.

In case you missed the news earlier this week, one of the biggest changes in this latest update was the addition of 'Classic Lighting mode' which can now be turned on or off in the menu, and restores the "look and feel of the sky in the original games".