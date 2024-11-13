Grand Theft Auto Trilogy wasn't in the best state when it originally launched, but the development team has rolled out multiple updates since then.

With this in mind, the game has now received a surprise update. The catch is it seems to only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Interestingly though it adds a "Classic Lighting mode" which puts certain aspects of the game in line with the original titles.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy [November 12, 2024]

Numerous fixes and improvements

Added Classic Lighting mode which restores the look and feel of the sky in the original games

A content creator and Rockstar Intel writer (known on socials as 'SynthPotato') has shared a breakdown of this update, detailing the "10 of the biggest changes" in this new patch. Here's the rundown:

Classic Lighting Fog is back Grove Street Games removed from studio list and main menu Combat changes Characters are (mostly) fixed Parallax Interiors are gone Crouching is fixed Different weather (actually different) You can now pause in cutscenes You can fly through the clouds

As mentioned, there's no update for the Switch version, but if we hear any developments, we'll let you know.