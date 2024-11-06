Formed in 2022 as a collaboration between North American publisher Limited Run Games and Japanese localisation company 8-4, Ltd, Superdeluxe Games may be focused more on Japan than the West, but the company is doing some exciting things in the realm of physical releases that the whole world should see.

With this in mind, Superdeluxe was kind enough to send us some samples of its latest games so we could see first-hand what all the fuss is about (thanks to the always-excellent Jake Smith for making this happen, by the way).

Radiant Silvergun Collector's Box

First up is Superdeluxe's Radiant Silvergun collector's box, which comes with a metal replica of the game's iconic craft, a 2-disc soundtrack, a selection of art prints, a collectable card, and a bonus "Deluxe" mini-magazine.

The game itself also comes with a full-colour manual (a rare thing these days).

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Clock Tower: Rewind Deluxe Edition

The Clock Tower: Rewind deluxe edition comes with a CD soundtrack, art cards, collectable card, and mini-magazine. There's also a full-colour manual.

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord Deluxe Edition

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord Deluxe Edition has a guidebook (sadly, though understandably, all in Japanese), collectable card, and art print. Again, it has a full-colour manual inside the Switch case.

While there's obviously some overlap between the editions issued by Superdeluxe and the ones made by Limited Run for the Western market, there's something appealing about opening up these Japanese editions.

As a long-time fan of import gaming, I fondly recall gazing at the back of boxes, unable to read the language, and instead focusing on the art and screenshots to decide if I was going to make a purchase. Handling these amazing editions takes me back to those days a little, which is no bad thing.

The upshot is that, despite all of the packaging being in Japanese, all three games are fully playable in English when inserted into a Switch console from an English-language region – so you can have the benefit of cool Japanese packaging with a game you can actually, you know, understand.

If you're keen on physical releases and want something a little more unique than what's been offered by Western publishers, then it's well worth taking a look at what Superdeluxe is offering – and yes, international shipping is available.