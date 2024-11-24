Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Square Enix has rolled out an update for its 2019 Switch release Final Fantasy VII and it makes a surprising change. Version 1.03/1.04 removes the restrictions on the "sharing features" across Switch and multiple other platforms. Here are the full patch notes:

FINAL FANTASY VII Update Nov. 6, 2024

All previous restrictions for sharing features have been removed from FINAL FANTASY VII on the following platforms:

- PlayStation 4: patch ver. 1.04

- Nintendo Switch: patch ver. 1.03

- Xbox One: patch ver. 1.04

- Microsoft Store (Windows): patch ver. 1.04

According to Nintendo Everything, these restrictions now allow players to capture a certain scene (warning, spoilers):

"One of the most-discussed story scenes in which Aerith, who players are able to use as a party member, is killed off by Sephiroth... up until now, it’s not been possible to capture anything related to that scene for the release on Nintendo Switch and other platforms."

If you do want to check it out and don't already own it, FFVII is currently on sale in select regions for $6.39 (or your regional equivalent).