Square Enix is on a roll with its HD-2D series, so what could potentially follow after it's done with Dragon Quest's Erdrick Trilogy?

Speaking to Inverse recently about Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, the game's producer Masaaki Hayasaka said he would "love" to see Final Fantasy VI make a return, as it was actually a reference point while developing Octopath Traveler (Square's first HD-2D title).

Here's exactly what he had to say:

Masaaki Hayasaka: “It’s not that we have concrete plans for this, but personally I would have to say Final Fantasy VI. Octopath Traveler—the first HD-2D title—was developed while referencing FFVI, as it had the highest quality pixel art. I would love to see how the game we referenced would look with the HD-2D art style.

"Because this art style itself was created while referencing such titles, it’s highly compatible with games originally made using pixel art. This compatibility is probably why people feel this style is a match made in heaven with these types of remakes."

Apart from Octopath Traveler and Dragon Quest III, Square Enix has also released HD-2D games like Octopath Traveler 2, TRIANGLE STRATEGY and Live A Live.

If you're curious to learn more about the company's latest release, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - check out our review on Nintendo Life. We were also lucky enough to be able to chat with Masaaki Hayasaka ourselves.