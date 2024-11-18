Black Friday is almost upon us (heck, it's already started for most retailers) so, naturally, the Switch eShop sales are about to start coming thick and fast.

One worthy of being highlighted today is Square Enix's 'Nintendo Cyber Deals', which brings a swathe of delicious discounts to the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. The sale kicks off on the North American eShop today (18th November) and runs until 1st December, so if you have been putting off purchasing I-VI since they arrived on Switch last April, this is your chance.

Each title has been treated to a 25% discount and Square Enix teases that more games will be added in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out.

For now, at least, here are the games included:

Final Fantasy I Pixel Remaster - $8.99 (25% off)

Final Fantasy II Pixel Remaster - $8.99 (25% off)

Final Fantasy III Pixel Remaster - $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy IV Pixel Remaster - $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster - $13.49 (25%)

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster - $13.49 (25%)