Atari and Digital Eclipse have revealed the full game line-up for its upcoming Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration DLC expansion, dubbed 'The First Console War'.

Launching on 8th November 2024, the expansion will contain one additional timeline jam-packed with interviews and documentation, this time focusing on the rivalry between Atari's VCS and Mattel's Intellivision.

Interviews include the likes of Jane Terjung, David Crane, Garry Kitchen, Dennis Debro, Leonard Herman, and Mike Mika. But of course, that's not all. A further 19 playable games will be added to the line-up, bringing Atari 50's full roster of Atari titles up to a whopping 148.

Here's a look at which games are included in the new DLC:

Air Raiders - 2600 M Network

Anteater - 2600 M Network (unreleased, based on Stern IP)

Armor Ambush - 2600 M Network

Astroblast - 2600 M Network

Frogs & Flies - 2600 M Network

International Soccer - 2600 M Network

Dark Cavern - 2600 M Network

Star Strike - 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Baseball - 2600 M Network

Super Challenge Football - 2600 M Network

Swordfight - 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Sea Battle - 2600 M Network (rare, unreleased)

Tower of Mystery (unreleased prototype, recently rescued)

Video Pinball - 2600

Basketball - 2600

Hardball - Atari 8-bit (XE)

Final Legacy (prototype) - 5200

Xari Arena - Atari 8-bit

Desert Falcon - 7800

As you can see, the line-up is once again leaning heavily toward the Atari 2600. We're a little disappointed that there's no love for the Atari Lynx or the Jaguar, but hey, maybe Atari will launch more retro console re-releases in the future.

We're keen to check out this new expansion, however, if only for the excellent timeline feature that Digital Eclipse has effectively mastered at this point. If you wish to get the base game and both DLC in one package, too, Atari will be launching a physical edition called Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Expanded Edition on the same day.