If you're a fan of Castlevania and, more specifically, Dracula, then you might want to check out Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi, available today via the Switch eShop.

If the title and accompanying key art didn't already give it away, this homage to Castlevania 'revives' the classic interpretation of Dracula from 1931 by actor Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó (otherwise known professionally as Bela Lugosi). Developer Tezcatek worked closely with Lugosi's granddaughter Lynne Lugosi Sparks and Lugosi Enterprises to include the legendary actor in the game.

As for Carpathian Night itself, Tezcatek is said to be made up almost entirely of Castlevania fans, so it's likely that the game will be bursting at the seams with tributes and references to Konami's dormant franchise. Visually, it seems to be more or less in line with the GBA entries like Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow, with gameplay that pulls from both the 'classic' era and the 'Igavania' era.

Here's a peek at the official description from Tezcatek:

"Carpathian Night is a tribute to retro horror side-scrollers and the classic monster films that inspired them. Battle your way through legions of iconic monsters, avoid deadly traps, uncover the secret history of your monstrous foes, and face the legendary Lord of the Vampires within his own ancestral home! Answer the call, mighty hunter, and drive the wickedness back from whence it came! "In partnership with Lugosi Enterprises, Tezcatek is honored to bring Bela Lugosi into the video game realm for the first time in an officially licensed release, in a style of game that has long been associated with the horror classics."

Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi is now available on the Switch eShop for $16.99 / £14.29.

What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be checking it out? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.