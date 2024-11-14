If you're a fan of Castlevania and, more specifically, Dracula, then you might want to check out Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi, available today via the Switch eShop.
If the title and accompanying key art didn't already give it away, this homage to Castlevania 'revives' the classic interpretation of Dracula from 1931 by actor Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó (otherwise known professionally as Bela Lugosi). Developer Tezcatek worked closely with Lugosi's granddaughter Lynne Lugosi Sparks and Lugosi Enterprises to include the legendary actor in the game.
As for Carpathian Night itself, Tezcatek is said to be made up almost entirely of Castlevania fans, so it's likely that the game will be bursting at the seams with tributes and references to Konami's dormant franchise. Visually, it seems to be more or less in line with the GBA entries like Harmony of Dissonance and Aria of Sorrow, with gameplay that pulls from both the 'classic' era and the 'Igavania' era.
Here's a peek at the official description from Tezcatek:
"Carpathian Night is a tribute to retro horror side-scrollers and the classic monster films that inspired them. Battle your way through legions of iconic monsters, avoid deadly traps, uncover the secret history of your monstrous foes, and face the legendary Lord of the Vampires within his own ancestral home! Answer the call, mighty hunter, and drive the wickedness back from whence it came!
"In partnership with Lugosi Enterprises, Tezcatek is honored to bring Bela Lugosi into the video game realm for the first time in an officially licensed release, in a style of game that has long been associated with the horror classics."
Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi is now available on the Switch eShop for $16.99 / £14.29.
What are your thoughts on this one? Will you be checking it out? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.
Comments 24
Pretty cool, interested in getting it myself at some point if the game itself is good (seems like it, but wouldn't mind hearing others' experiences first just to be sure)!
Never have I thought a Dracula game is needed to finally see some Hungarian words (Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó) on Nintendolife
Christopher Lee, of course, deserves a mention when it comes to Dracula, but I still feel that Lugosi had the edge in that role. It's frankly incredible to see his likeness in a modern video game. It would be amazing if they could achieve similar for Boris Karloff and Lon Chaney Jr, for games relating to Frankenstein and The Wolf Man respectively. As long as it is respectful, and carried out in collaboration with living relatives, like this example.
but Bauhaus said "Bela Lugosi's Dead"
The best Dracula portrayal ever. Hope this is good, but can't deny I will probably get it even if it's only decent, just to see Lugosi in a game.
This is a game that would be nice to get during Halloween month after the Dominus Collection launch. It's too bad Halloween month is already over so I doubt anyone will want to play it right now but I could see a few people flocking to get this just for the Castlevania style gameplay alone. I may pick this up at some point this holiday season.
I've played a few "Castlevania inspired" eShop games (Toziuha Night, Touhou Luna Nights, Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony, Gal Guardians) and while they're not bad, none of them have been able to hold a candelabra to any of the actual Castlevania games. I don't tend to have high hopes for them any more.
This looks pretty cool and a decent price point. Might be worth wish listing to keep an eye on it when it does show up on the EU store.
If only there were some reviews for it…
@somnambulance Apparently on Steam, the game has 88% positive feedback; granted only from less than 50 user reviews right now but still a pretty good sign. Question just remains if it made the transition to Switch smoothly.
This should have been a September release. 🎃
@LadyCharlie Undead! Undead! Undead!
@Serpenterror Didn't you know? Every day is Halloween. (takes drag from cigarette).
Played the GBA collection, Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Dead Cells and then the VampSurv DLC.
I’m in some sort of mad Castlevania haze and I’m tempted to keep it going with this. Hope it’s not a load of chuff!
This sounds/ looks really cool. I think I'm in!
@B3RTAY
yeah, me too! Other games dlc's of late are just making me miss the main series THAT MUCH more!
I hear Castlevania, I hear Dracula, I hear fans working on this game. I'm in.
Well this came out of nowhere! I’m going to be getting this after I read some reviews. The 88% on Steam is very promising but I take NintendoLife reviews as one of the final words almost always :: hint hint :: so hopefully there is a review soon.
I’m always down for these kinds of games so hoping it does well!
Home? I have no home. Hunted. despised. living like an animal! The jungle is my home. But I shall show the world that I can be its master! I shall perfect my own race of people. A race of atomic supermen which will conquer the world!
@JackieCMarlow "PULL THE STRING!!"
You rubes... For like 90% of the game, it's Ed Wood's wife's chiropractor playing Dracula.
Dang, might have to pick this up just for the props to OG Dracula. Hopefully the game is decent. Early reviews on Steam are showing it should be. I'll keep an eye on the review.
Glad someone had the drive to see if the license of his likeness would be available, and mad props to the estate to allowing it. I wonder if this might open up some other game opportunities. Assuming the use of his likeness adds real value to a game, that could be an interesting idea to explore.
The music in the trailer is good, too.
I didn't realize his last name was Blasko. I guess that explains Belascoe Marsh in Simon's Quest? I'm surprised they managed to pay the royalties to Lugosi's estate for the likeness? Not even Universal is doing that for their new theme park rn.
It looks interesting.
