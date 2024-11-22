Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

If, during the late 2010s, you were pining for a new Paper Mario game, you may well have picked up Moonsprout Games' Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, a fantastic paper-themed turn-based RPG. It came to Switch half a year after its PC release (in May 2020), and has proven popular.

However, five years after its PC release, Moonsprout Games has dropped a surprise free update for the game. What a treat!

Over on Steam, Moonsprout has listed all of the new additions, which are available on Switch too. There's a brand new post-game boss fight for those who want a real challenge, 11 new medals including a special medal that lets you team up with allies, a new music track, and a new fishing minigame.

There are also a handful of quality-of-life tweaks — Vi's boomerang can now lock onto the nearest 8-cardinal direction, droplets now have a grace period so you can freeze objects easier, and various little bug (haaa...) and language fixes have also been made.

Bug Fables is available on the Switch eShop right now. A physical release was made available via Limited Run Games, but it's out of stock, so you'll have to snap it up second-hand. It's worth it — we scored it an 8/10 back in 2020.

Will you be revisiting Bug Fables thanks to the latest patch? Weave a web of comments down below.