Nintendo has announced that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp will reach end of service on 28th November 2024 at 4pm BST / 8am PT / 11am ET.

The announcement was posted on Nintendo's website and communicated via social media, in which the firm stated it "would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported the title since service began".

New items and events will continue to be available until the desigated date, but those disappointed that the app will soon end its online service can breathe a small sigh of relief. Nintendo has also announced that a new, paid replacement will be made available that will allow users to transfer their current save data, albeit without any online capabilities.

pic.twitter.com/RHZt5u7SPU We have an important announcement for everyone playing the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp app. Please see the following page for details as well. https://t.co/JGacPgXFyo August 22, 2024

In an FAQ, Nintendo states that the paid app will retain the same gameplay and controls as the free-to-play version, but players will simply be able to access everything with a one-time purchase. No microtransactions will be included, but Nintendo clarifies that some features, such as "Market Boxes, gifts, and visiting other players' campsites", will not be available.

Players will need to link their Nintendo Account to their current save data if they haven't already done so in order to transfer saves to the new version. This step is relevant for both Android and iOS users.

Bringing online services to a close marks the "end" of one of Nintendo's longest-running mobile apps, having initially launched back in 2017. Providing a paid replacement is admittedly a great move from the company, as it means fans can at least retain their progress and continue playing for the foreseeable future. Good on you, Nintendo.