The Tears of the Kingdom figma Triforce is finally complete, as Good Smile Company has unveiled its Zelda figurine with an August 2025 release window.

Pre-orders for this one are now available from the Good Smile website for €89.00 / $82.99 / ￥12,800. This pre-order period is only sticking around until 12th November, so if you've been looking to complete the Triforce set, then remember to get in over the coming weeks.

Like the Link and Ganondorf figmas we have seen before, the Zelda model is a beauty. It comes with three different face plates (Standard, Eyes Closed and Serious), several posable hands and a couple of accessories, including the decayed Master Sword and a Purah Pad.

You can check out the figma in all its glory in the following gallery:

The Zelda figma will stand at 155mm, putting it a little taller than the Link equivalent but still a way off the beefy Ganondorf figure. Just picture these three together on the shelf (and ignore the potential gaping hole in your wallet).