Good Smile Company's new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link figma has finally locked in a 2025 release date. Pre-orders have also gone live alongside this announcement.

There are two versions of Link - the standard edition for $60.99 / €64,08 and the DX Edition for $115.99 / €109,08 (or your regional equivalent). Both versions have an estimated shipment date of Q3, 2025 in the US and Canada and are scheduled to arrive in Europe next year during the month of February.





Preorders: #TearsOfTheKingdom #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/lQc0A79Fbw From "The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom" comes a figma of Link! The figma comes with multiple face plates and plenty of optional parts for a wide variety of poses! Preorders open now!Preorders: https://t.co/dD0F1rBqhL #TheLegendOfZelda March 19, 2024

Here are the details about the standard and DX Edition and below this are some photos. As you can see, Link comes with multiple different items, allowing him to be displayed in all sorts of poses. He even has access to rockets and Ascend!

Face plates:

· Standard face

· Smiling face

· Shouting face

Optional parts:

· Master Sword

· Hylian Shield

· Hylian Hood

· Other optional parts for different poses.

*The Hylian Shield can be attached to Link's back using dedicated attachment parts. Sculptor: Max Factory (Shinji Koshinuma) Specifications: Painted plastic non-scale articulated figure with stand included. Approximately 150mm (5.90in) in height. Manufacturer: Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has also confirmed figma for Ganondorf and Princess Zelda will be added to this line in the future.