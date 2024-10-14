Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Ahead of the release of Ys X: Nordics next week, NIS America has announced a demo for the Switch eShop and it's out today. This will be followed by the full game release next week on 25th October 2024.

In this demo, you'll be able to experience the fast-paced fighting action, "powerful offense and defense", elemental attacks with Manaburst, "exhilarating" sailing, and battles on land and sea in both solo and duo modes.

NIS has also mentioned how if you play the demo now, your save data will transfer over to the full game when it's released.

"Step into the shoes of Adol Christin and his unlikely ally, the pirate Karja Balta, in the action-packed demo for Ys X: Nordics! Download now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. A milestone entry in the legendary Ys series, Ys X: Nordics offers exhilarating, fast-paced combat, a moving story of unlikely allies, and naval exploration across the vibrant Obelia Gulf."

In our review, we called Ys X: Nordics "great" - awarding it eight out of ten stars and highly recommend it for fans of the series.