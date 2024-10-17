Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

After getting delayed to 2025 way back in the days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Universal Orlando has today announced that its Epic Universe (which includes Super Nintendo World) will open its doors to the public on 22nd May 2025.

The above reveal trailer only contains a small snippet of the Nintendo attraction (with Mario and the gang having to share the limelight with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe and Celestial Park), but we're excited nonetheless.

This beefed-up version of the Hollywood park features both the Mario-themed area and the Donkey Kong Country add-on, complete with the Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Mine-Cart Madness and Yoshi's Adventure rides.





Tickets and packages will go on sale via the Universal Orlando website on 22nd October, so you have a little under a week to plan your trip if you'll be lucky enough to find yourself in the Sunshine State next May.

We managed to visit the Hollywood park early last year and you can check out some snaps of our time there below. Time to plan another trip, we think