This week, our good pal and Video Producer Zion was lucky enough to visit Super Nintendo World in Hollywood.

The park is now officially open to the public after a period of technical rehearsals, with none other than Shigeru Miyamoto in attendance at the grand opening. While Zion wasn't able to catch Miyamoto-san during his time at the park, he did run into another top executive that you might have heard of.

Of course, he also managed to take a whole bunch of photos of Super Nintendo World, so we thought we'd compile a few of them for you lovely people to peruse at your leisure.

Enjoy!