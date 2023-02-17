Super Nintendo World 1
Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

This week, our good pal and Video Producer Zion was lucky enough to visit Super Nintendo World in Hollywood.

The park is now officially open to the public after a period of technical rehearsals, with none other than Shigeru Miyamoto in attendance at the grand opening. While Zion wasn't able to catch Miyamoto-san during his time at the park, he did run into another top executive that you might have heard of.

Of course, he also managed to take a whole bunch of photos of Super Nintendo World, so we thought we'd compile a few of them for you lovely people to peruse at your leisure.

Enjoy!

Super Nintendo World 2
Where thre magic begins... — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Super Nintendo World 7
Feeling hungry? — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Super Nintendo World 11
BWAHAHAHAHA — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Super Nintendo World 17
Your majesty! — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life
Super Nintendo World 22
YOSHIIII — Image: Zion Grassl / Nintendo Life

