If you cast your mind way back to 2021, you might remember the announcement that Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World was getting pushed to 2025. Well, today Universal has reconfirmed that this is still happening (yay!) and it has given a sneak peek at what's in store.

The above video gives an in-depth look at the Nintendo-themed section of the park's Universal Epic Universe (which also has dedicated areas for Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk and Dark Universe). We can see the sights of the main Mario area and the Donkey Kong Country expansion as well as get a taste of the three rides which will be available: Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, Yoshi's Adventure and Mine-Cart Madness.

A little bigger than the offering currently available in Hollywood, it all looks very similar to the park that we have seen in Osaka (once its Donkey Kong expansion opens later this year, that is) and that's no bad thing. You can check out the video at the top of this article or the full rundown or catch some of the highlights in the following whistle-stop tour from the Universal Orlando Twitter account:





Visit the link to see more: pic.twitter.com/TyeUjLtx7m New details! Ride alongside Mario, careen through Donkey Kong Country™, punch blocks, collect digital coins. Discover the interactive fun of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™, opening 2025 at Universal Epic Universe. #EpicUniverse Visit the link to see more: https://t.co/T29uapQ9kR May 2, 2024

There's still no precise opening date for Universal Orlando's Super Nintendo World at the moment, but we're sure that more news will be on the way as we creep ever closer to 2025.

As a reminder, Universal Florida will be opening its Super Nintendo World next year too, and this one is also expected to house the Donkey Kong Country expansion.