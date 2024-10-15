The Wand Company has expanded its range of die-cast Poké Ball replicas with another series deep cut.

The Beast Ball, which first appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon, is now available as a stunning metal replica from The Pokémon Center website for a spicy £119.99 / $199.99.

Measuring in at 75mm in diameter, the latest replica comes packed with LED lights, glowing lines and a rechargeable battery via a USB-C cable. The resin and die-cast metal shell can be displayed inside an illuminated display case or on its own thanks to the included display ring.

As ever, this latest addition to the range utilises "touch- and proximity-sensing technology," and you can press the Beast Ball button for a Pokémon-catching light sequence.

It might be a touch on the pricey side, but that's nothing new from The Wand Company's ever-growing series of replicas. The company's miniature collection offers a marginally cheaper option for those who still want a stunning Poké Ball on display but don't have the shelf space to house a full-size model.