The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is now officially available and as part of the game's launch, Nintendo has published details about the very first update for the game.

It's not much but it's something, with the patch notes for Version 1.0.1 revealing "several issues have been addressed". Here it is in full:

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released September 25, 2024)

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

If we find out anything else about this first update, we'll let you know. You can also check out our review of Echoes of Wisdom, which is now live. Here's a sample: