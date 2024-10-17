To celebrate the arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree this week, Nintendo has released a brand new wave of Switch Online icons.

The first wave is now available, with rotations lasting until November. The first batch includes avatars for Mario, Bowser, Wario and the rest of the gang. These will set you back 10 Platinum Points each and you can also grab some backgrounds and borders for 5 Platinum Points each.

Here's a look, courtesy of 'NSO Iconcs Alerts' on social media:

Wave 1 will end on 23rd October and will be followed by a second, third and fourth wave which eventually ends on 13th November 2024. If you're curious to know more about this new Switch exclusive, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life.

Nintendo has also rolled out Version 1.1.0 of Super Mario Party Jamboree which includes a bunch of fixes.