Switch accessory manufacturer CRKD has announced that it has launched a new 'Hot Drops' scheme for its products, which is essentially a rather unsavoury way of instilling a sense of 'FOMO' in its potential customers.

In a nutshell, Hot Drop products are accessories that feature unique designs and exclusive colours and will be revealed on a weekly or bi-weekly basis in highly limited quantities. If customers miss their window of opportunity, CRKD states that the products "may appear later down the line or disappear, locked in the vault forever".

It's essentially CRKD's way of leaning into its approach of products being 'highly collectible'. The firm even has an app called 'True Collection', in which accessory owners can tap their hardware onto their phone and unlock a rarity ranking, thus theoretically incentivising more purchases later down the line.

We'll be honest, we're not too keen on this practice and would rather CRKD focus more on producing fewer products of a higher quality (if you want an indication of what we think of the Nitro Deck+, just check out Alex's video review), but it is what it is.

Here's a look at the current line-up of Hot Drops from CRKD:

Recent Hot Drops include: - NEO S Classic Black Edition: $49.99 US / $59.99 EU / $49.99 UK

- NEO S Game Over Edition by POPeART with Charging Stand: $59.99 US / 69.99 EU / 59.99 UK

- Nitro Deck+ Retro Grey Edition: (HDMI Sold Separately) $69.99 US / 79.99 EU / 69.99 UK

- ATOM Retro Purple & OG Grey Editions: $19.99 US / $24.99 EU / $19.99 UK (Which joins the line-up of current nostalgic designs. Pre-orderone and receive $5 off your second ATOM pre-order!)

The latest Hot Drop is NEO S Rolling Waves POPeART Edition with Charging Dock! - Designed by POPeART

- Comes with Charging Dock

- $59.99 US / 69.99 EU / 59.99 UK

- Pre-orders now available

- Starts shipping January 2025

If you're into this kind of thing, then have at it, but we're going to sit this one out. We feel enough FOMO with Nintendo's first-party products, so we're not about to start dropping money on a new accessory every two weeks, thank you very much.