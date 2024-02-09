Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

CRKD (pronounced 'Cracked' - very good), the company behind the rather lovely Nitro Deck, has revealed a 'sister controller' dubbed the Neo S. Available to pre-order via CRKD's website for £49.99, the controllers are due to start shipping from April 2024.

Boasting Hall Effect Thumbsticks, adjustable triggers, back buttons, motion controls, and adjustable vibration, the controller is being billed as a premium device that can easily connect to the Nintendo Switch, smart devices, and even certain TV sets.

To start, the Neo S will come in 9 unique designs, including a rather fetching 'Retro Gold' edition that mirrors the design of the classic Famicom, along with 3 that are in collaboration with artist POPeART. Take a gander at the Splatoon-inspired design - pretty off the hook, we'd say. Guffaw.

While many will be quite content with just one of these things, CRKD is also pushing this as a collectible device, and you can even pair it with a smartphone app to judge the rarity ranking of your design and see the batch number of your controller.

Here are all 9 designs that will be available at launch: