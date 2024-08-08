Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Happy International Cat Day to all of you cat lovers out there! And as an extra special treat, Annapurna has given us a release date for BlueTwelve studio's sneaky, stealthy, and adorable adventure game Stray on Nintendo Switch.

Releasing on Switch on 19th November, Stray is an award-winning adventure game where you play as a cute little kitty cat. But this cat has big paws to fill — it has to uncover an ancient mystery hidden within a huge, neon-lit cybercity. Yeah, it's catpunk, baby. Or cybercat? Well, the cat isn't cyber... you get it.

The cat makes friends with B-12, a drone, and the pair must work together to escape the city. Stray earned tons of praise for its realistic cat animations and unusual premise, and it was even up for Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards. it didn't manage to win that, but it did earn best Independent Game and Best Debut Indie Game.

The Switch version was revealed during the June 2024 Nintendo Direct, and while it looks a little muddy, we're still excited to see this little moggy meow its way onto Switch.

Are you excited to play Stray on Switch? Make biscuits and settle down in the comments.