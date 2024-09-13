The entire workforce of publisher Annapurna Interactive has resigned following a dispute with owner Megan Ellison.
As reported by Bloomberg, the publisher had been in negotiations with its owner to spin the gaming arm into an independent entity. Ellison reportedly walked out of these talks, leading to Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary, other company executives and around two dozen staff members resigning.
In a joint statement, Gary confirmed that "All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned," calling the move "one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.”
In a statement released to Bloomberg News, Ellison claimed that the company's "top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition". The statement then goes on to look at the company's future: "“We’re committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theatre."
As you might expect, the staff resignations will have a huge impact on the games currently in development under the Annapurna publishing label. On Switch, the company currently has both the Stray port and top-down roguelike Morsels (which made an appearance at the recent Indie World showcase) in the pipeline. A spokesperson has told Bloomberg that all existing games and projects will remain under Annapurna.
Now taking on the role of president, Annapurna Interactive co-founder Hector Sanchez has reportedly told developers that the company will honour all existing contracts as he works to replace the staff members who have departed.
The resignations come after a stellar couple of years for the company on Switch. In recent memory alone, Annapurna Interactive has brought the likes of Outer Wilds, COCOON, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes and Neon White to the Nintendo hybrid among many more critically-acclaimed titles.
[source bloomberg.com]
Can a developer recover from losing its entire workforce and management? Surely it won't recover.
I missed the original video game crash of 1983, on account of not having been born yet.
But it seems I'm just in time to see the sequel 🥲
@OorWullie Annapurna is a publisher, not a developer.
Neon White on Switch is absolutely amazing. Fast and smooth. This will be interesting to see how these pieces fall and what companies develop from this.
Not something done lightly in the current climate. That they wanted to spin out likely means they wanted some autonomy from constantly meddling and being beholden to people who have no idea what they're talking about. Hope everyone lands on their feet and the effected still getting published by them will be okay.
@LadyCharlie I must remember to always drink my first coffee before commenting.
Oooh, you all know what that means...
Regroup into a new studio!
Hope the Stray port and especially Morsels will be able to be published despite this, but it's difficult to see a future for Annapurna Interactive when its team collectively resigned, not to mention that it's wild that such a thing has happened in the first place and even more so considering the current state of the gaming industry - the silver lining being that such state is almost exclusively Western (the comparisons with the 1983 crash apply in that sense) so gaming in general will most likely be fine.
Good for them leaving a job they hate, though honestly as long as there's not straight up discrimination or harassment going on, I tend to side with the driven creative talent.
Please dont say this will stop the Stray port.
But fair play to them for standing up for their beliefs.
I'm betting Megan Ellison is feeling pretty stupid at the moment. I had a really good image of Annapurna, owning Sayonara ... and Cocoon. Clearly this image is now vastly stained. Was looking forward to Stray and Morsels ... unfortunately much less now that I've read this.
😢
Here’s hoping the upcoming games are still able to come out. Stray especially for me.
Some kind of disagreement with the "Pictures" half apparently. Remedy has some sort of deal with that Pictures division as a publishing partner still remaining, which as someone who thinks Remedy's FMV based game design is over-rated (Ie. Geoff likes it) I find emblimatic of everything wrong but also deeply hilarious.
Wow what a loss... this looks like a really good developer for Switch games. I just wishlished 4 of their titles!
Gaming is crashing ....faaast.
Annapurna was one of those rare publishers that I could reliably trust whatever games they were releasing to be enjoyable and meaningful in some way. So this is actually a huge bummer to hear. My only hope is that the team regroups under a new banner and can have full control of their creative endeavors. I'll be keeping my ear to the ground, and hope to see if they can make it happen.
Annapurna has published more than a handful of gems from smaller studios the past few years. I had come to associate their brand as a seal of trust that "this indie game is sure to be great". This definitely hurts that image I had.
I hope the people who resigned get to keep working with what they love to do
Wow so sad. I had recently just recognised that I like 3 of their games! Even considered getting the “studio collection” (or whatever) bundle on Switch.
Damn. Annapurna have consistently published absolute winners. Their games always catch my attention, like Devolver Digital, so this is a real blow.
Fair play to the staff for staying true to their values and the leadership who resigned, there is obviously a lot of trust there. I hope they bounce back from this.
@Bunkerneath Obviously it won't stop the Stray port. The developers will just find a new publisher if this doesn't work out.
I was looking forward to Stray and Morsels... Hopefully the studios will find a new publisher...
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes was soo good earlier this year - good that was released before this fiasco!
Best case scenario I can see from this point:
Maybe optimistic to hope for two ongoing indie publishing houses after this (alongside the likes of Devolver) as could easily and sadly be the case that neither happens.
Annapurna was a strong seal of quality for indie games. Sad to hear this news and I hope whatever comes after is as good as it was for the resigning team and for the new Annapurna.
Keep publishing indie gems.
