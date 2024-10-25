In September, Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone announced the Version 1.6 Update would be released on 4th November 2024.

We're obviously still waiting for this update to arrive, so what's the latest? You'll be pleased to know that "everything is still on track" for the console version of the game to hit this release window.

As also previously mentioned, when it does arrive on Switch and other platforms, players can also expect the update to release at Version 1.6.9, putting it in line with the PC release.

Everything is still on track for Nov. 4th: 1.6 update on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS & Android. All platforms will receive the new 1.6.9 update as well, including PC. — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) October 24, 2024

Barone also reconfirmed how you could use your existing save, but you may miss out on some dialogue lines and the new farm type. He also thinks some of the new content may be "better experienced" on a brand new playthrough.

You can view the full changelog for the Version 1.6 Update on the official Stardew Valley website.