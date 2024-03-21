After a long wait, Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley has finally arrived. The catch (because there's always one) is it's only available on PC right now.

In case you missed Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone's update last month, the console and mobile releases will follow "as soon as possible". This includes the Switch version of the game. There's no specific time frame just yet, but Barone says it's rolling out on Xbox's Game Pass service soon, so hopefully, a Nintendo release isn't too far away.

Currently it's available on Steam & GOG, Gamepass is incoming soon, sorry about that. Waiting for a new build to go through — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 19, 2024

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: --March 19th--. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC February 26, 2024

Along with this, ConcernedApe has already released Patch 1.6.1 on PC which features some bug fixes. Patch 1.6.2 will follow with more bug fixes as well as some adjustments.

While we wait for the Switch release of Version 1.6, check out the full changelog (note: contains spoilers). There's also an alternate version of notes on the Stardew Valley wikipedia. Version 1.6 adds new content and features, visual improvements balance changes, gameplay and multiplayer fixes, and much more.