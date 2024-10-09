Splatoon 3's "regular updates" might have come to an end, but the seasonal events are still alive and kicking — and one of them is right around the corner.

Yes, 'Splatoween' is returning to the Splatlands this year and it has a spooky Splatfest to boot. This time, we'll be picking sides for "What would you be in a fantasy world?" with Team Wizard, Knight and Ninja all up for grabs.

The Splatfest runs from 26th-27th October, so we would expect voting to open in the next couple of weeks.

pic.twitter.com/Ki8YFP0wDZ Get ready to fight for your favourite fantasy figure when Splatoween comes a-knocking later this month! #Splatoon3 October 9, 2024

Last year's Splatoween event saw the Splatlands decked-out with spooky paraphernalia and we squid kids could even grab some free fancy dress items from the Splatoon news channel. Things might not be quite so extra this time, but it's to be expected as the regular updates wrap up.