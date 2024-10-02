Publisher New Blood Interactive and developer Airdorf Games have announced that Faith: The Unholy Trinity will launch on the Switch on 10th October 2024.
In addition to the digital version, Fangamer is offering up a physical edition for $35, containing a copy of the game on cartridge, a reversible cover, a newspaper clipping, a booklet, a foldout map, and a set of stickers. If you opt for this version, it's important to note that Fangamer won't commence shipping until 25th October.
Inspired by classic 8-bit games from the Atari era, Faith: The Unholy Trinity is comprised of three chapters which were originally released separately between 2017 and 2022. You control a young priest who, armed with a crucifix to ward off demonic creatures, must work to cleanse haunted objects as he explores a host of creepy environments.
The original release was met with positive reception for its retro aesthetic and atmospheric storytelling, so we've certainly got a good feeling about this one. It should prove to be a suitable form of entertainment as we head closer to Halloween, at least!
Let's check out the key features:
- Wickedly chunky pixels.
- Hand-crafted rotoscope animations.
- Haunting retro soundtrack.
- Multiple / secret endings.
- 1980s religious paranoia.
- Demonic EVPs channeled through abandonware speech synthesizers.
What are your thoughts on Faith: The Unholy Trinity? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Let us know with a comment down in the usual place.
[source gematsu.com]
Comments 1
Anything that New Blood touches is worth the time and effort to look at. One of the best publishers out there and I’m excited this is coming to Switch. Been waiting on a date since it was at that show in Japan a few months back.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...