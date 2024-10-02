Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Publisher New Blood Interactive and developer Airdorf Games have announced that Faith: The Unholy Trinity will launch on the Switch on 10th October 2024.

In addition to the digital version, Fangamer is offering up a physical edition for $35, containing a copy of the game on cartridge, a reversible cover, a newspaper clipping, a booklet, a foldout map, and a set of stickers. If you opt for this version, it's important to note that Fangamer won't commence shipping until 25th October.

Inspired by classic 8-bit games from the Atari era, Faith: The Unholy Trinity is comprised of three chapters which were originally released separately between 2017 and 2022. You control a young priest who, armed with a crucifix to ward off demonic creatures, must work to cleanse haunted objects as he explores a host of creepy environments.

The original release was met with positive reception for its retro aesthetic and atmospheric storytelling, so we've certainly got a good feeling about this one. It should prove to be a suitable form of entertainment as we head closer to Halloween, at least!

Let's check out the key features:

- Wickedly chunky pixels.

- Hand-crafted rotoscope animations.

- Haunting retro soundtrack.

- Multiple / secret endings.

- 1980s religious paranoia.

- Demonic EVPs channeled through abandonware speech synthesizers.

What are your thoughts on Faith: The Unholy Trinity? Will you be picking it up on Switch? Let us know with a comment down in the usual place.