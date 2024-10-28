Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Love it or hate it, Zelda: Breath of the Wild's weapon durability is one of the game's most interesting features, forcing players to mix up their offensive strategies at all times.

What if you just can't be bothered with all of that nonsense, though? Well, we here at Nintendo Life quite like switching up our weapons on the fly, but if you'd rather just stick with one and be done with it, Gaming Reinvented's method to obtain what it calls the 'Ultra Obliterator' might be worth investigating.

We won't go over all of the steps here, since Gaming Reinvented's video and accompanying article explains the method quite nicely (also, good grief, it's rather a lot), but if you're open to spending a bit of time with the setup, the eventual payoff will likely make for an interesting (and fun) playthrough of the game.

Essentially, once you're done with the whole thing, you'll be in possesion of an Obliterator that does over 200 damage per hit, has no health-draining properties, and won't break. Crikey, Mikey. There are a few caveats to consider with this one, such as how the weapon behaves when entering 'Flurry Rush' against smaller enemies, but we'd wager the benefits outweigh the potential downsides with this one.

So, give it a go if you're willing, let us know how to get on, and in the meantime, we're going to just sit right here with a befuzzled look on our faces over the fact that Breath of the Wild glitches are still being found.