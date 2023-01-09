Strap yourselves in for another glitch from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, folks!
This latest game-breaking trick comes courtesy of Gaming Reinvented (via users Simaubaka and LegendofLinkk) and essentially provides Link with invincibility and unlimited stamina, if executed successfully. Gaming Reinvented breaks down the glitch into two "phases", the first being the 'Inventory Storage' glitch, which effectively forms the basis of the whole shebang, and the second being the 'Aqua Reverse Memory Storage' phase (or "ARMS", if you like).