Critically-acclaimed horror title Crow Country will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch this month on 16th October 2024, as announced by developer and publisher SFB Games.

Originally available on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, Crow Country is a retro styled survival horror experience that takes heavy inspiration from earlier titles in the Resident Evil and Silent Hill franchises. It received overwhelmingly positive reception for its writing and narrative along with its reverence for the horror genre and accompanying gameplay.

The game sees you take on the role of Mara Forest as you investigate an abandoned amusement park known as Crow Country. The gameplay will require you to solve puzzles and combat terrifying beasts, all the while managing your inventory in order to stay alive.

Curiously, the game was developed by the same studio who brought us the delightfully charming Snipperclips - Cut it out, together!, one of the Nintendo Switch's launch titles back in 2017. This is quite the departure, but judging from the reception so far, it seems to be a smash hit.

Crow Country will launch on the eShop for £16.75 / €19,49 / $19.99.