Last week, we got a sneak peek at some of the awesome merchandise available exclusively at the Nintendo Museum. Well, wouldn't you know it, after just one day of being open to the public, the attraction has announced that it will be limiting sales on select items (thanks, VGC).

As detailed in a post from the official Nintendo Museum Twitter account, the Kyoto site will now be installing one-per-person sale limitations on its Game Hardware Keychain collections, select Hanafunda cards, lanyards and pass cases and the game Magnet Collection. The same limitations also apply to the controller cushions that we were particularly enamoured with last week.

You can find the announcement tweet and its translation (via Google Translate) below:

[Request to Customers] There will be a limit on the number of items available for sale at the Nintendo Museum Shop "Bonus Stage".

□ One per person - Game hardware keychain collection (6 types) 1983-1999

・Game hardware keychain collection (7 types) 2000-2017

・Hanafuda Phoenix ・Hyakunin Isshu Phoenix ・Neck strap & pass case Nintendo Museum

Cookie Pipe Super Mario Cookie Nintendo Museum □ Up to one of four types of cushions: 4 types of cushions (Family Computer Controller, Super Famicom Controller, Nintendo 64 Controller, Wii Remote) □ Magnet collection (7 types) (7 items or 1 box per person) We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

While Nintendo does not confirm the reason for these new limitations, our friends at VGC point out that the online marketplace Mercari is already awash with expensive resales. Some popular items, like the oversized controller cushions, are reaching more than double their Museum RRP, while smaller exclusives have popped up with equally ridiculous asking prices.

We don't know that's the reason for the limitations, but it seems like the logical conclusion — it's the approach we've seen taken in the past with the likes of last year's Pokémon X Van Gogh merch, for example. Sigh.

Those attending the Nintendo Museum for reasons other than the gift shop will find exhibits on the company's history, interactive Hanafunda areas, giant consoles and even harmonising Toads. What's more, Miyamoto has announced that the museum won't be expanding to other locations, so you've got to take your shot if you're lucky enough to end up in Kyoto.