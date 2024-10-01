The Nintendo Museum has been making waves recently with plenty of footage and photos emerging from lucky early attendees.

In a new interview with IGN, legendary developer Shigeru Miyamoto spoke on the rational behind the Museum's creation, and mentioned that if ex-president of Nintendo, Hiroshi Yamauchi, were privy to current plans, he would have likely disapproved.

“You could say that we’re sort of doing something that we are not supposed to do. If [ex-president of Nintendo Hiroshi] Yamauchi would hear this, I think he would tell us to stop immediately!”

The thinking behind this is that Nintendo had always refrained from speaking about its past, instead allowing its products to do all of the talking. However, in a rapidly changing landscape, the firm believes that now is the time to showcase its achievements via the Nintendo Museum.

“Nintendo is a company that connects with its consumers through products. We do not promote the company itself, only the products. We might be talking about how old Mario has turned but we don’t talk about how many units a certain game has sold. That’s what Nintendo has traditionally been doing, but the environment has changed and we started to revisit that thought.”

To further emphasise Nintendo's belief in its products, Miyamoto proceeds to regale on how Yamauchi would approach the promotion of games:

“Yamauchi used to say that a lot of companies put a lot of effort and resources into sales to make sure that the product is advertised well so that it reaches greater sales. However, Yamauchi’s own philosophy was the opposite. He believed that if you need to over-advertise something to sell, not selling it at all is better.”

The Nintendo Museum will officially open to the public this week on 2nd October 2024. Within its walls, attendees will be able to view products from the company's history, try out interactive games with giant controllers, and rinse their wallets with the mouth-wateringly attractive gift shop.