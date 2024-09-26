The Nintendo Museum looks amazing but it's located in Japan and not everybody will be able to make the trip. So, is there a chance of Nintendo opening more museums outside of its homeland?

Well, as you can see in the headline, according to Miyamoto it won't be happening. In a recent Game Watch interview, the Nintendo legend mentioned how the company had "no intention" of expanding the museum to other locations.

He goes on to note how it's not a "business project" but more about educating employees and the general public about all-things Nintendo:

Shigeru Miyamoto: "This was not created as a business project, but rather to help Nintendo employees understand Nintendo better, and to help the general public learn more about Nintendo. So we have no intention of expanding it to other locations.

He went on to mention the only thing being considered is how to further develop the newly opened museum in Japan, so it can "keep up with Nintendo's developments" in the future.

So, if you want to see Nintendo's history, it seems you'll have to make the trip to Japan. And if you do make the journey, be on the lookout for some seriously cool merch: