We are closing in on the grand opening of Kyoto's Nintendo Museum on 2nd October and today we've got our first peek at some of the gift shop's exclusive merchandise. Naturally, we want it all.

As documented by Japanese site Game Watch (and a handful of other folks lucky enough to visit the museum before launch), the 'Bonus Stage' store is home to shed-loads of seriously tasty-looking merch including cushions, pins, t-shirts and more for every Nintendo console. Every. Single. One.

Of course, this will come as no surprise to anyone who has been tracking Japanese merch for a while, but seriously, check this stuff out!

You can find a selection of these goodies in the following posts, but a full gallery is also available on the Game Watch site.

I shall be spending all of the money next time I'm in Kyoto my god game.watch.impress.co.jp/docs/preview... — Willem Hilhorst (@whilhorst.bsky.social) 2024-09-25T12:04:17.281Z

Pretty sweet, huh? We'd imagine that a lot of these pieces will be exclusive to the Kyoto museum store, but you won't catch us complaining if Nintendo does decide to send 'em worldwide.