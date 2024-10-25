Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

Update [Fri 25th Oct, 2024 02:05 BST]:

Rare's famous bear and bird duo Banjo-Kazooie returns to the Switch Online library today in their sequel outing Banjo-Tooie. You can play it right now provided you have an active subscription to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. Enjoy!

pic.twitter.com/ndrve40Y9P Banjo and Kazooie will need to explore eight original worlds, solve puzzles, and battle against the evil witch Grunty in Banjo-Tooie, available now for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion members! #N64 October 25, 2024

Original article [Fri 18th Oct, 2024 02:05 BST]:

Nintendo has announced it will be expanding the Switch Online N64 Service with Rare's classic Banjo-Tooie. It will be arriving next week on 25th October 2024.

This 3D platformer originally made its debut on the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and has previously been re-released on the Xbox 360 and included in the Rare Replay collection on Xbox. As highlighted in the video above, this particular version for Switch Online is "now in widescreen mode".

Here's more about what you can expect courtesy of Nintendo's official announcement:

"Banjo-Tooie™ is now coming to the Nintendo 64™ - Nintendo Switch Online collection of games! It's the bear-bird duo Banjo and Kazooie to the rescue! Magical minigames, perplexing puzzles, and freaky foes await them in the stages ahead—through ancient ruins, underwater realms, and even an amusement park of sorts."

It's been confirmed Japan's Switch Online service will receive Banjo-Tooie next week as well. Here are some screenshots: