The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game (Outright Games, 4th Oct, $39.99) - At long last, Patrick Star takes the lead in his very own game! Step into his shorts and create hilarious, physics-based mayhem in an open world playground that puts all of Bikini Bottom at your disposal. Hunt for buried treasure, release rage in Mrs. Puff’s Rage Room and get pulled into quests and challenges by Sandy Cheeks, Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob himself.

SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream (Bandai Namco, 4th Oct, $59.99) - Enter a distorted version of the SWORD ART ONLINE world that exists beyond memories, time and space in this action game that features solo play and online* co-op. Pick your role in the form of your favorite SWORD ART ONLINE characters and team up in 20-player raids to defeat powerful enemies.

Switch eShop - New Releases

1000 Questions Quiz! national flag (TT, 3rd Oct, $8.99) - Among the flags displayed on the screen, The game is to look for the indicated flag among the flags displayed on the screen! It is easy to play!

All You Need is Help (Q-Games, 4th Oct, $19.99) - Brought to you by Q-Games, the creators behind such classics as PixelJunk Monsters and PixelJunk Shooter, this innovative cooperative multiplayer game introduces a fresh new way to play with your friends. Dive into a quirky multiplayer co-op puzzle game where adorable, fluffy cube-shaped creatures collaborate to reach their goals.

Animal Kung Fu (Aldora Games, 27th Sept, $4.90) - In a peaceful valley surrounded by majestic mountains, the Golden Flame has been the source of protection and balance for generations. This mystical flame is guarded by the Valley Guardians, warriors who have dedicated themselves to preserving peace and harmony.

Arcade Archives BLAST OFF (HAMSTER, 26th Sep, $7.99) - "BLAST OFF" is a shooter released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. ) in 1989. Use the four selectable types of equipment to defeat the resurrected NEO BOSCONIAN. In addition, you can fire a piercing bullet by holding down the shot.

Aura of Worlds (Hidden Trap, 24th Sep, $14.99) - Explore dangerous worlds where you'll need to creatively use your skills and leverage the environment to your advantage. Explore, run, hook, fight, and charm your way through ever-changing deadly mazes, overcoming powerful guardians!

Bambi: A Life in the Woods (Aldora Games, 28th Sep, $4.90) - In this new story, the tranquility of the forest is threatened when the spring, which is the source of life for the entire environment, mysteriously begins to dry up. This endangers all the creatures that depend on its water.

Beardbarians (Monocle Media, 24th Sep, $11.99) - Use your beard to attack, smack and knock back anyone who dares oppose you in Beardbarians! Pick from a colourful cast of characters and stages to duke it out with friends, locally or online, or work together to protect your gem from goblins by upgrading your abilities in the tower defence mode!

Block & Shot (17Studio, 3rd Oct, $5.99) - Block & Shot is a puzzle game in which you have to control various weapons. In the game you will see more than 50 interesting levels and many different locations. Overcome obstacles and find ways to solve puzzles on your way to get to the main goal - the golden cartridge case.

Camp Sunshine (HoundPicked Games, 9th Oct, $6.99) - Camp Sunshine is a terrifying throwback to the golden age of 80s horror. Can you survive the night, or will you become the next victim? Find out, if you dare.

Circus of TimTim (Dolores Ent, 3rd Oct, $9.99) - Circus of TimTim is a Stealth Horror Survival Game about two siblings trying to sneak inside the most hunted carnival of all time to recover lost items with a metal detector device, however

Cyberpunk Hacker (MagicProStudio, 27th Sep, $7.99) - Dive into the neon-lit chaos of Cyberpunk Hacker, a fast-paced first-person shooter where every second counts. In this frenetic FPS roguelite, your neural link is unstable, and every second counts. Blast through adaptive AI defenses, upgrade your digital arsenal and unravel a sinister corporate plot.

Dawngrown (Viridian Software, 3rd Oct, $5.99) - Journey from the village floating in the sky with your trusty cleangun to mend the mindscape of the villagers and defeat the vile creatures of the ooze infecting them. Once cleansed, use the hydration spell to breathe new life into the world.

DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris (RockGame, 26th Sep, $12.99) - In DESTRUCTURE: Among Debris you use the power of (very totally realistic) physics to destroy the world around you. Following a devastating, apocalyptic event, the world is filled with garbage, abandoned structures and angry robot turrets and it is your mission to clean it from this dusty mess.

Dice Assassin (Afil Games, 2nd Oct, $4.99) - Dice Assassin is a challenging game in which you defeat enemies on the board according to the numbers on the dice. Choose your moves using cards, position yourself strategically to defeat enemies on the board squares, and create tactics using action cards.

EGGCONSOLE SILVER GHOST PC-8801mkIISR (D4 Enterprise, 3rd Oct, $6.49) - This game, released in 1988 in Japan, is a simulation game. The player takes on the role of Prince Lancelot, who rises to reclaim Camelot Castle. The game uses a strategy map to move troops, and when engaging enemy forces on the map, it switches to a real-time battle system where soldiers fight in real-time.

Flight Simulator Delivery: Cargo Business (404, 5th Oct, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of air transportation as the inheritor of a small airline company left to you by a distant relative. From humble beginnings at a small airport to building a global aviation logistics empire — incredible adventures, challenges, and opportunities await to shape your destiny.

Grand Gardens (Ultimate Games, 3rd Oct, $4.99) - Embark on a journey back in time, traversing this picturesque landscape, where each step reveals the secrets of a bygone era.

Hidden in my Paradise (Ogre Pixel, 8th Oct, $9.99) - Find objects, decorate, and complete missions in this cozy hidden-object game where you can create your little paradises!

Hide ’N Seek (QubicGames, 5th Oct, $4.99) - Dive into classic gameplay where you can hide or seek. Count down before setting off to find the Hiders, or blend into the environment, stay silent, and outsmart the Seeker to win!

I*CHU: Chibi Edition (PQube, 3rd Oct, $29.99) - Your time as a producer has come! Aspiring idols need guidance on their journey to fame and only you can provide it. Created by a renowned talent agency, Etoile Vie School is a special academy designed to teach and train idols to be.

KILL KNIGHT (PlaySide, 2nd Oct, $14.99) - Once a loyal knight, betrayed, and banished to the Abyss. A desecrated corpse inside reanimated armor. You rise to an eternal death. Branded KILL KNIGHT, you have one purpose - KILL THE LAST ANGEL.

Kill The Crows (5minlab, 6th Oct, $4.49) - "Kill The Crows" is a fast-paced top-down arena shooter set in the twisted western world. A gunslinger burning with vengeance steps into the ruins of a forsaken town, ready to face death. Prepare for one-shot, one-kill gunfights using classic revolvers and fanning techniques. A mistake means death, and death is inevitable.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-2 (14Dimension, 3rd Oct, $4.99) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage captured by an actual flying drone. There is no up, down, left, or right direction manipulation, only manipulation to speed up/slow down the drone's speed.

Liquidation: Zombie Apocalypse (Eclipse Interactive, 26th Sep, $5.99) - Liquidation: Zombie Apocalypse is an intense survival-action game set in a world devastated by a zombie outbreak. As one of the last survivors, your mission is to "liquidate" hordes of the undead, reclaim lost territories, and restore order. Battle through waves of zombies, gather resources, and buy weapons in a desperate fight for humanity's survival.

Macho Shot (SAT-BOX, 4th Oct, $5.00) - Merge Machos of the same type and they'll grow! Be careful not to let them overflow off the field! Reach for a new high score! Share Joy-Con™ to play with up to 4 players! Increase your score and aim for the top of the world leaderboards! Compete with up to 4 players, block each other out, and survive until the end!

Mark of the Deep (Mad Mimic, 8th Oct, $24.99) - Mark of the Deep is an epic pirate-themed adventure with a strong narrative and a thrilling mix of Metroidvania and Souls-Like elements. Mark of the Deep is an epic pirate adventure with a strong narrative and a thrilling mix of elements from acclaimed Metroidvania and Souls-Like games.

Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon (HuneX, 3rd Oct, $46.65) - The main character, Mei Ayatsuki, an ordinary high-school girl, is transported back in time to the Meiji era by the self-proclaimed magician Charlie, whom she meets on the night of a red full moon.

MONOPOLY (Ubisoft, 26th Sep, $29.99) - MONOPOLY® is back with a fresh look and an improved game experience. Buy, sell, trade properties, and grow your empire in this faithful adaptation of the game we all grew up with! Roll the dice, start the game, and dive in to explore an exciting, fully animated 3D city.

Necro Story (Rablo, 7th Oct, $14.99) - Necro Story is a light-hearted creature collection RPG where you play as a powerful and (kind of) evil Necromancer. Helped by the ghost of a playful white mage, you must sneak into the Underworld to save humanity. Over 20 necromancy spells are available, spread across 5 schools of magic. Upgrade them wisely to carve out your own path learning Necromancy.

Nekograms (Hungry Sky, 3rd Oct, $7.49) - Nekograms is an adorable puzzle game about helping cats get to sleep. It features original gameplay based on a few simple rules: 1. Cats only sleep on cushions 2. Cats move left and right 3. Cushions move up and down It’s easy to play for all ages, but it does get quite challenging (so keep trying if you get stuck!)

Night Slashers: Remake (Forever Entertainment, 26th Sep, $9.99) - Night Slashers is a classic arcade game that originated in 1994 and still stands as one of the best titles in the beat 'em up genre to this day! Gameplay consists of seven distinct stages, each subdivided into multiple sections. - Read our Night Slashers: Remake review

Offroad Quest Simulator (BurleaGamesStudio, 4th Oct, $6.99) - Get ready to embark on the ultimate off-road adventure in Offroad Quest Simulator! This 3D simulation game challenges you to navigate rugged terrains and conquer a variety of tasks. As you drive through diverse and challenging environments, you'll earn money for your achievements.

PICROSS Records of The Shield Hero (Jupiter, 3rd Oct, $10.99) - The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series is now available as a puzzle game! Picross and The Rising of the Shield Hero anime series are collaborating. The game features an Episode mode for fans of The Rising of the Shield Hero. You can relive the adventures of Naofumi, Raphtalia, Filo and friends while solving puzzles.

Pour cappuccino 1000 (Success, 3rd Oct, $3.99) - This is a puzzle game where you rotate pipes to connect them. You clear the level when all the pipes are connected, and cappuccino is poured into the cup. The game includes a total of 1,000 puzzles. A simple logic puzzle.

Rogue Sentry (eastasiasoft, 9th Oct, $7.99) - Rogue Sentry is a hardcore twin-stick adventure shoot’em up where you’ll navigate the complex inner workings of a gigantic prison fortress, face gun and laser wielding machines, pick up human survivors along the way and attempt to escape to safety before it’s too late!

Rolling Football Player (KOSEI YASUDA, 3rd Oct, $3.20) - Rolling Football Player is an action game where a soccer player, heavily influenced by parody, rolls through athletic challenges! Clear five stages set in various city locations, including houses, parks, warehouses, and more!

Skautfold: Into the Fray (Red Art Games, 4th Oct, $14.99) - Play as one of Empress Eleanor’s Five Knights investigating reports of a rebellious faction and a missing royal. Will you manage to ward off the Fog? Into the Fray is a fast action-shooter in the vein of Doom and Dark Messiah.

Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire (PQube, 9th Oct, $24.99) - Relive the charm of classic RPGs with a touching story about the search for purpose. Take the role of Glenn Windwalker as you assemble your team of pirates and fight against the Alliance.

Spy Guy: Detective Games Bundle (3 in 1) (Trefl S.A, 3rd Oct, $19.99) - Spy Guy is an inquisitive detective who loves looking for clues, hidden objects and traveling the world. Explore 3 amazing games in the Spy Guy series, where you'll be able to look for hidden objects, race against elapsed time, solve puzzles and search for easter eggs related to the theme of a particular location

Submarine Bubble (GAME NACIONAL, 5th Oct, $4.99) - What would you do if you were a bubble and had to gather as many stars as possible? But in this adventure, it won’t be that simple. You’ll need to pass through thorns, saws, lasers, and obstacles, and you might even get electrocuted by a high-voltage current. Oh, don’t forget that doors need keys.

Survival Float Simulator – Crocodile Waters Craft, Raft, Build (PublishMe, 3rd Oct, $11.99) - Unravel the swamp's mysteries in "Survival Float Simulator - Crocodile Waters Craft, Raft, Build"! Craft your haven from its bounty, transforming a makeshift raft into a thriving sanctuary. Embrace the challenge – murky waters, tangled vegetation, and an untamed beauty await your resourceful spirit.

The Genie of the Wonderful Lamp (Aldora Games, 30th Sep, $4.90) - The story focuses on the further adventures of Aladdin, the young adventurer from Agrabah, after his first encounter with the magic lamp.

The Super Bunnies: Scarlet Wonder Ninjas (Aldora Games, 27th Sep, $4.90) - In this charming visual novel for kids, we follow a group of ninja bunnies who go on exciting adventures as they defend their peaceful home. The friendly and charismatic characters teach values like bravery, friendship, respect, and the importance of teamwork, all while tackling challenges with wit and agility.

Theme Park Jam (Entity3, 28th Sep, $0.99) - Sort the queue of theme park customers by matching their colour to the ride. Fill the roller coaster let them have some fun! Unlock new rides and features as you pass each stage. A fun addictive puzzle game with a fun colorful theme.

Toucan Adventure: Rio de Janeiro (Aldora Games, 25th Sep, $4.90) - One day, Tito and his friends embark on an exciting adventure to save their home when an unexpected threat endangers the life of the jungle. Along the journey, Tito discovers new skills and forges stronger bonds with his companions.

Tower Hover (Zakym, 3rd Oct, $5.99) - The goal is to align each new section perfectly on top of the previous one. If the placement isn't accurate, the misaligned part gets cut off, making subsequent placements more challenging. The game ends when a section completely misses the tower. How high can you build before it all comes crashing down?

Urban Skater – Skateboard Delivery City Challenge (16BIT, 4th Oct, $9.99) - Strap on your helmet, grab your skateboard, and prepare to become the fastest (and coolest) food delivery person in town. Race against time, weave through bustling city streets, and deliver piping hot meals to hungry customers in this fast-paced and exhilarating experience.

Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel (Ratalaika Games, 4th Oct, $5.99) - Who said bad guys cannot be heroes? Aero the Acro-Bat’s infamous enemy comes for some ninja squirrel action with an adventure of his own.

Zombie Derby: Pixel Survival (Brinemedia, $4.99) - Smash your way through hordes of zombies and countless obstacles in a rip-roaring racing arcade. Experience the zombie apocalypse like you’ve never seen it before. Eradicating zombies has never been so colorful, exciting, and engaging before.

Zombie Slaughter: Dead Zone (TROOOZE, 26th Sep, $10.99) - Escape the relentless hordes of zombies! This quarter-view action game features a cinematic storyline where the protagonists from the previous installment once again fight for survival. Use various weapons and items to survive in the zombie world! There are several cooperative modes for 1 to 2 players.

